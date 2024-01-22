Devlin, of the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philly, served in the department for 40 years before retiring in 2013, according to his obituary.

He also worked as a volunteer at the Fox Chase Cancer Center and the Philadelphia Second Alarmers Association, and served on the board of the PFD foundation, his obit says.

Firehouse colleagues posted tributes in Devlin's honor after his passing.

Devlin was a strong leader with deep patience and a quick sense of humor who was admired by subordinates and colleagues alike, his obituary says.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, his two sons Bryan Burke (Melissa) and Sean Devlin (Riddhi), his grandchildren Liv and Hunter Burke, and his siblings Charles Devlin (Pieter), Margaret Tull (Steve), Edward Devlin (Susan), loved ones wrote.

A memorial service was held Sunday morning, Jan. 21, at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia, his obituary says.

Click here to read his full obituary from Legacy.com.

