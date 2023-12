Peter J. Drugatz was driving on the 3200 block of Edgley Road when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit two cars on Nov. 6, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The 70-year-old died from blunt force injuries to the abdomen on Sunday, Dec. 10 at a rehabilitation facility, the coroner said. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

Bristol Township police are also investigating the crash, the coroner added.

