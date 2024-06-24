Pennsylvania Woman Drowns In Waterfall At Glacier National Park

The National Parks Service said the woman drowned in the water above St. Mary Falls on the east side of the park on Sunday afternoon, June 23.

Witnesses said the woman was washed over the falls and trapped underwater for "several minutes," rangers said in a release. Bystanders pulled her from the bottom of the falls and rendered CPR before EMTs arrived in a helicopter.

She never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at 7 p.m., NPS said.

Her remains were taken to the Glacier County Coroner's Office, which turned them over to the medical examiner in Missoula for an autopsy, according to rangers. Her death remains under investigation and her identity is being withheld pending notification of loved ones.

"The park extends their deepest condolences to family and friends of the woman and asks that the public respect their privacy," officials added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.