Police, firefighters, and hazardous materials crews responded to the scene where the "unintentional release of motor oil" had polluted the small stream in Penndel Borough and parts of Middletown, officials said in a release.

First responders identified the source of the spillage and contacted the property owner, who is now working with the state Department of Environmental Protection to hire contractors and address the cleanup, the release says.

In the meantime, hazmat teams deployed "containment methods" on the property and in the creek to keep the spill in one place, officials wrote. The contractors to be hired by the property owner will be responsible for containment moving forward, with oversight from the DEP, they added.

Until the "sheen and odor" have completely disappeared from the creek, children and pets should be kept away, authorities said.

Any residents with questions about the spill can call Penndel Borough at 215-757-5152. For more about the cleanup efforts, call the DEP's Southeast Regional Office at 484-250-5900.

