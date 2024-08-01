Patient Stabs Staff With Used Needle At Philly Hospital: Authorities

The patient arrived at the 100 E. Lehigh St. hospital "displaying violent and agitated behavior," security staff told authorities.

He fought with nursing staff as they tried to give him medicine with a syringe, knocking the syringe away and "causing it to poke a security guard in the arm," PPD said.

When a recovery specialist tried to intervene, the patient "stabbed him twice in the left forearm with the used needle," police continued. The patient tried to stab the staff member again in the face, but he jumped back, accidentally elbowing a nurse in the head, authorities said.

The nurse was injured and "did not recall the assault," according to police.

The patient was eventually restrained and arrested and will be charged with several counts of assault, PPD said. East Detectives are investigating.

