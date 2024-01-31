Justin Mohn beheaded his government employee dad 68-year-old Michael Mohn, in a bathroom at his parents' home in the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive, in Middletown Township, according to area police.

Authorities were called to the home when his mom found the bloody body in the bathroom around 7 p.m. on Jan. 30, the police detailed in a release.

Approximately an hour before the body was found, Justin, who lists himself as a musician and artist on social media, allegedly posted a YouTube video saying his name as detailed by local news site Levittown Now, that he planned to kill his father, ranting about the government and supposedly showing his father's head, numerous media outlets have reported. The video had apparently been viewed more than 5,000 times before it was removed from the platform.

Mohn allegedly fled the scene in his dad's car before his mom found the corpse.

Police across PA coordinated and tracked Mohn's GPS on his cellphone approximately 100 miles away to Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County – a military training base, Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla said in a press conference.

Mohn was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Lisa J. Gaier at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31, according to his court docket. He was denied bail due to state law on the charges which are: Homicide murder of the first degree, misdemeanor abuse of a corpse, and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of a crime with intent.

He has been held at Bucks County CFI and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Charles D. Jonas at 9 a.m. on February 8.

