PA Lotto Player Hits Powerball At Northeast Philly Wawa

The winner matched five of the six balls pulled in the Wednesday, Sept. 20 drawing to earn a $150,000 prize, according to Pennsylvania Lottery representatives.

For its part, the 7001 Roosevelt Boulevard Wawa will receive a $500 bonus check.

The winner will not be identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated, officials say. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and winning tickets should be signed on the back and stored in a safe place.

More than 66,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday drawing, and all players are encouraged to double-check every ticket every time.

