Colin John Wahlers, of Perkasie, was arraigned Friday, Aug. 2, on charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence-general impairment, driving under the influence-highest rate, and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Bucks County District Attorney.

He was also charged with five summary traffic offenses: reckless driving, driving at unsafe speeds, disregarding traffic lanes, driving an unregistered vehicle, and duties at a stop sign.

Firefighter Joseph Kay, 35, of Hilltown Township was killed in the June 2 crash at Green Street and Rickert Road. Kay was the passenger in a Polaris Ranger operated by Wahlers, who was fleeing a traffic stop when he crashed, the DA said. Kay had been a volunteer firefighter for the Plumsteadville Fire Company.

The investigation found that Wahlers performed poorly on a field sobriety test at the scene and blood tests later revealed that his blood-alcohol content was 0.195 percent, more than twice the legal limit to operate a vehicle, the DA said. Wahlers was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Just before 1 a.m. on June 2, Hilltown Township Officer Kevin Godfrey was on stationary patrol when he spotted an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the intersection of Route 152 and Hilltown Pike. Godfrey observed the vehicle drive over a grassy area and fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

The Ranger ultimately fled from the officer and was involved in a rollover crash in which both occupants were partially ejected.

Kay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wahlers has been released on 10 percent of $75,000 bail posted as a private surety bond by John Wahlers and as set by Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage during his preliminary arraignment at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to his court docket. His preliminary hearing is scheduled before the judge at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.

