One Of Philadelphia's Most Popular Ice Cream Shops Closed After Armed Robbery: 'Monsters'

C&C Creamery, located on the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue, was robbed at gunpoint at the takeout window by two men in black hoodies Monday, Aug. 21, Fox29 reports. Two teens and an adult had been working the counter, the outlet said.

The burglars made off with an undisclosed amount of cash on Hermit Street.

Just last month, C&C Creamery made Daily Voice's list of six must-try creameries in Philadelphia.

The shop in a Facebook post said it was closed on Monday, but did not cite the incident. Dozens of supportive comments poured in.

"What kind of monster would rob the custard stand??!!" one person said.

"So sorry to hear of this heinous event and so glad everyone is ok," another said. "Indeed, we will rally around you and support in the coming days and months ahead."

