One Killed In Lower Southampton Blaze: Officials (Photos)

Multiple departments were called to a home on Hilton Avenue in Oakford section around 3:20 a.m., according to the Feasterville Fire Company.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office said they were called to the scene and confirmed that one person was killed. The victim's name has not been released as of early Wednesday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," said Lower Southampton Fire Department on Facebook.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office, they added.

Trevose Fire Company Station 4/84, Parkland Fire Company, Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company, Southampton Fire Company No. 1, Tri-Hampton Rescue Squad, and Lower Southampton Police Department also responded to the scene.

