Off-Duty Philly Cop Robbed At Gunpoint, Shoots At Suspect In Kensington: Authorities

A Philadelphia police officer is being treated for injuries after he exchanged gunfire with an armed robber while off duty Thursday morning, May 30, according to officials. 

2100 block of East Westmoreland Street; Philadelphia PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Authorities said the officer was standing by his car on the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street around 5 a.m. when a suspect approached him, brandished a gun, and "announced a robbery."

The officer handed over his belongings and ran west towards Amber Street, police said. The suspect gave chase and fired multiple shots before the officer returned fire with his personal weapon, according to PPD. 

The suspect fled back east then drove off in a gray Chrysler 300, heading south on Collins Avenue toward Allegheny Avenue, officials said. 

The officer suffered an abrasion to his shin, possibly a graze wound, and was treated at Temple Hospital before being released, PPD said. 

Police do not know if the suspect was shot. He's described as a white man in a black “Off-White” brand hoodie and is still being sought by authorities. 

The officer is a seven-year member of the Philadelphia Police Department and has been placed on administrative duty pending investigations by Internal Affairs and the Officer-involved Shooting Unit, they added. 

