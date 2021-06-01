Support Surges For Waitress Mourning Loss Of Bucks County Son, 22, To Rare Brain Infection

Support is surging for a waitress whose 22-year-old Bucks County son died from a rare brain infection just two months after his initial diagnosis.

Jacob Kain Collings was born Feb. 22, 1998 and graduated from Bucks County Technical High School with HVAC certification in 2016, his obituary says.

Collings was diagnosed with a rare brain infection just two months ago, according to a GoFundMe started to support his mother, Jennifer, and his grandmother, Annie. He died Dec. 23 after the infection spread to his spine and caused neuro-storming and pneumonia.

As an organ donor, Collings’ kidneys and liver were given to a patient in need — but his kidneys were so damaged that they required dialysis first, according to the fundraiser, started by family friend Jo-Anne Ruff.

“Such a sudden devastating loss,” reads the fundraiser. “Jake was loving, hard-working and made his family proud.”

Jennifer and Annie, meanwhile, are trying to make ends meet as waitresses who are out of work.

“They now face costs for cremation, the transportation for the cremains, and the obituary,” writes Ruff. “Many more bills will come.”

The fundraiser, created Dec. 28, had garnered more than $1,200 out of its $5,000 goal as of Wednesday morning with additional proceeds designated to ongoing bills.

“I hope to let them know that people care, and want to help,” Ruff writes. “Annie and Jen, we send our love.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘RIP Jacob Collings, age 22’ on GoFundMe.

