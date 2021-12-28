Contact Us
Obituaries

Support Surges For Bucks County Grandfather, 65, Killed In Christmas Eve Hit-Run

Nicole Acosta
John Dugan
John Dugan Photo Credit: John Dugan (Facebook)

Support is pouring in for the loved ones of a 65-year-old Bucks County grandfather killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve.

John Dugan was crossing State Road near Fourth Avenue in Croydon with his fiance Christiana when he fell and was hit by a car, 6abc reports.

Police say the driver did not stop and fled in a cherry red Chevy Silverado pickup with black rims, according to the news outlet.

A GoFundMe launched by Jamie Santos, one of Dugan’s children, says the couple was right in front of their home when it happened.

"My dad was a hard-working man and very known around his little town," she wrote. "He would give the shirt off his back and always speak to you when he saw you."

Over $6,500 had been raised on the page as of Dec. 28.

Dugan had six grandkids and seven "granddogs," according to the fundraiser. 

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Bristol Township police officer Kenneth Margerum at 267-812-2991.

Click here to donate.

