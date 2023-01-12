'Sudden But Peaceful' Death For Philly Housing Authority Officer Matt Farnan

Matt Farnan, a beloved husband, stepfather, and officer with the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police Department, died suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 5, his colleagues have announced. He was 36.

A graduate of the Temple Police Academy, Farnan had served the PHAPD for nearly a decade, joining the force in 2013, his fellow officers wrote. During his tenure, they added, Farnan received no less than four merit commendations for heroism in the line of duty.

"His experience and professional demeanor will be greatly missed," wrote PHAPD union president Andrew Gadaleta in a statement. "Matt's humor and wit made working with him a pleasure for all of us."

The veteran policeman leaves behind a loving wife, Meghan, and a stepdaughter, Angelena, colleagues noted.

"Words will never express what this man meant to me. To know Matt was to love Matt," his wife wrote in a Facebook tribute. "He was my best friend and my other half for almost 20 years and I was blessed to spend the last 6 years married to him."

Farnan's cause of death has not been officially revealed, though the PHAPD union described his passing as "sudden but peaceful," and has said it will "share more information when it becomes available."

As his death was unexpected, Farnan's family is seeking donations to assist with funeral costs through GoFundMe. As of Thursday, Jan. 12, the page has raised more than $10,000 of its $15,000 goal.

"He was truly one of the best kind of people," his widow wrote. "He will be missed by so many."

Click here to donate to Officer Farnan's GoFundMe campaign.

