Pennsbury HS Grad Morgan Hughes Dies At 26

Bucks County native Morgan P. Hughes died unexpectedly on Oct. 1 at the age of 26.

Born in Bristol and raised in Levittown, Hughes graduated from Pennsbury High School in 2013, according to her obituary.

Her obit remembered her as someone who "helped many people in their journey to recovery."

She is survived by her grandmother Florinda Rink, her twin sister Kelly Hughes, her sister Annalyce Kiessling (Keon), her nephew Keon, her earth parents, Colleen and Rex Kiessling, and other loved ones.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and John Hughes, her grandfather, Richard Rink, her maternal grandparents, Shirley and Vincent Spaciano, and paternal grandparents, Ruth and Jack Hughes.

Funeral services will be held on Oct. 13 at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home in Levittown.

Click here for the full obituary.

