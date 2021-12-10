Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Obituaries

Pennsbury HS Grad Morgan Hughes Dies At 26

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Morgan Hughes
Morgan Hughes Photo Credit: Morgan Hughes/Facebook

Bucks County native Morgan P. Hughes died unexpectedly on Oct. 1 at the age of 26.

Born in Bristol and raised in Levittown, Hughes graduated from Pennsbury High School in 2013, according to her obituary.

Her obit remembered her as someone who "helped many people in their journey to recovery."

She is survived by her grandmother Florinda Rink, her twin sister Kelly Hughes, her sister Annalyce Kiessling (Keon), her nephew Keon, her earth parents, Colleen and Rex Kiessling, and other loved ones.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and John Hughes, her grandfather, Richard Rink, her maternal grandparents, Shirley and Vincent Spaciano, and paternal grandparents, Ruth and Jack Hughes.

Funeral services will be held on Oct. 13 at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home in Levittown.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.