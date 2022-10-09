Pair Killed In Suburban Philadelphia Bar Shooting Were Childhood Friends

Two men killed in a shooting at a bar in Suburban Philadelphia have been identified by loved ones as close childhood friends.

Steve Panebianco and Ray Ferrell were gunned down around 11:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southhampton, CBS Philly reports. A third individual was wounded.

An outpouring of condolences have been posted over social media, remembering the two "brothers" after their tragic passing.

Panebianco and Ferrell were tragically gunned down while on a lighthearted night out, and are being remembered as "some of the best dudes you could ever meet", by loved ones mourning the unexpected passing.

The gunman was identified and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation. A firearm was also recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at 215-364-5000, ext. 115. Media Contact: Manuel Gamiz Jr., 215.348.6298, mgamiz@buckscounty.org Source: Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

