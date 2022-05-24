Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Obituaries

PA Mom Of 3 Killed In Wrong-Way Philly ATV Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Victoria Walker
Victoria Walker Photo Credit: Facebook/Victoria Walker

Support is surging for a Pennsylvania mom who was killed in a wrong-way ATV crash in Philadelphia last week.

As of Tuesday, May 24, more than $4,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for 29-year-old Victoria Walker, who leaves behind three children ages three, eight, and 11.

Walker was driving an ATV in the opposite direction of traffic when it collided with a 2018 Kia Rio on the 7700 block of State Road around 9 p.m. Thursday, May 19, CBS3 reports.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told the outlet that the ATV "was not street legal."

She worked as a delivery driver for Eagle Sight Delivery, according to the fundraiser. The driver was reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Click here for more from CBS3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.