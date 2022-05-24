PA Mom Of 3 Killed In Wrong-Way Philly ATV Crash

Support is surging for a Pennsylvania mom who was killed in a wrong-way ATV crash in Philadelphia last week.

As of Tuesday, May 24, more than $4,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for 29-year-old Victoria Walker, who leaves behind three children ages three, eight, and 11.

Walker was driving an ATV in the opposite direction of traffic when it collided with a 2018 Kia Rio on the 7700 block of State Road around 9 p.m. Thursday, May 19, CBS3 reports.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told the outlet that the ATV "was not street legal."

She worked as a delivery driver for Eagle Sight Delivery, according to the fundraiser. The driver was reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

