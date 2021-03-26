Doylestown Mom Of 2, Caitlin E. Thomas Dies After 'Courageous' Battle With Cancer, 33

Doylestown mother of two Caitlin Erin Thomas (Farley) died on Feb. 25 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was 33.

Born in Langhorne, Thomas graduated from Central Bucks High School South in 2005 and received her bachelor's degree from Delaware Valley University in 2009, as well as her Master's in Early Childhood Education from Walden University, her obituary says.

Thomas worked alongside her husband running Camp Curiosity, The Curiosity Shoppe, and Toddler Center, her memorial says.

Thomas' obituary remembered her as someone who loved horses and ice hockey.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremiah; daughter, Evelyn, and son, William; dog Charlie; parents Patrick and Erin (Muth) Farley; and brothers Ryan (sister-in-law, Katie Callahan) and Andrew; maternal grandparents, Jeanne and John Muth, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Farley; and mother-in-law, Ellen Thomas, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert A. Farley, Sr. and her father-in-law, William D Thomas.

Funeral services were held on March 4 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Doylestown.

