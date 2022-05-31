Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Dad, Son Among 13 Dead In Violent Philadelphia Memorial Day Weekend: Report

Cecilia Levine
Jerry and Jamel Parks
Jerry and Jamel Parks Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

The lives of a 37-year-old man and his 9-year-old son were claimed in a shooting Sunday, May 29.

Jerry Parks and his son Jamel Parks had just gotten back from a cookout and were sitting in a car on Carver Street near Torresdale Avenue, when they were struck by gunfire around 10:30 p.m., 6abc reports.

Thirty-six people had been shot since Friday, May 27 in Philadelphia, 13 having suffered fatal injuries, the outlet said.

Parks' wife and Jamel's mom, Vanessa Frame, was in disbelief. 

"So much loss in this city and it never crossed my mind it would be mine," she said. "Please keep us in your prayers, please support us with prayers first and with what you can second."

She remembered Jamel as an "outgoing, creative, fun loving, anime and Fornite fan," with hugs that would "warm your soul."

Jerry was a loving husband and devoted dad, Frame said.

A GoFundMe page for Jerry and Jamel had raised more than $9,500 as of Monday, May 30.

