Council Rock HS Grad, Bucks County Native Raymond Kruzick Dies, 31

Bucks County native Raymond D. Kruzick died on Aug. 13 at the age of 31.

The Newtown resident was a 2009 graduate of Council Rock High School, according to his obituary.

Kruzick was remembered for his "charismatic personality, belly laughter, and kind heart, always caring for those around him."

He loved surfing, skateboarding, wakeboarding, dirt bike riding, cliff jumping, his obit says.

He was predeceased by the late Daniel J. Mabin, and the late Raymond and Angeline Kruzick.

He is survived by his mother Kathleen McKamey (Mabin) step-father Schaunn McKamey of Warminster, Pa., his father Daniel T. Kruzick, step-mother Angela Marie Schemm, his partner Brandi Saarinen, his sister Amanda Evangelista (Thomas Joseph), niece Giada, nephew Anthony, step-sister Meredith, grandparent Sheilagh Mabin, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial services were held on Aug. 21 in Warminster.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.