Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Obituaries

Bucks County's James D. Celli IV Dies, 29

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
James D. Celli IV
James D. Celli IV Photo Credit: James Celli IV Facebook photo

Longtime Bucks County resident James D. Celli IV died Dec. 14 after battling addiction, his obituary says.

He was 29 years old.

Affectionately known as Jimmy, he graduated from New Hope-Solebury High School, where he was a member of their inaugural varsity football team, his obituary says.

Jimmy was remembered for his love of all things Philly sports, "brilliant blue eyes and infectious laugh," according to his obituary.

He is survived by his mother, Gerriann (Graham) Tealer; stepfather Joel Tealer; brothers, Andrew, Cameron and Justin; and niece Natalie; and Nana Catherine Graham.

Jimmy is predeceased by his father James Daniel Celli III, Poppy (James) and Grandmom (Barbara) Celli and Pop-Pop (Gerald) Graham.

Donations in his memory can be made to any addiction and recovery foundation, his family requests.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.