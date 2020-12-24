Bucks County's James D. Celli IV Dies, 29

Longtime Bucks County resident James D. Celli IV died Dec. 14 after battling addiction, his obituary says.

He was 29 years old.

Affectionately known as Jimmy, he graduated from New Hope-Solebury High School, where he was a member of their inaugural varsity football team, his obituary says.

Jimmy was remembered for his love of all things Philly sports, "brilliant blue eyes and infectious laugh," according to his obituary.

He is survived by his mother, Gerriann (Graham) Tealer; stepfather Joel Tealer; brothers, Andrew, Cameron and Justin; and niece Natalie; and Nana Catherine Graham.

Jimmy is predeceased by his father James Daniel Celli III, Poppy (James) and Grandmom (Barbara) Celli and Pop-Pop (Gerald) Graham.

Donations in his memory can be made to any addiction and recovery foundation, his family requests.

