Bucks County Native, Harry S. Truman High School Graduate Dies At 39

Bucks County native Rachel M. Ludwig died on Jan. 3, 2022. She was 39.

Ludwig was born in Levittown and graduated from Harry S. Truman High School in 2000 before relocating to Jacksonville, FL, and settling in Bensalem, PA, according to her obituary.

She was known for being an expert party planner and an adrenaline fanatic, her obit says.

She most recently worked as an Operations Supervisor for a local trucking company, her memorial says.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandparents.

She is survived by her three children, two grandchildren, two brothers, and many other loved ones.

Funeral services will be held on Jan. 17 at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home in Penndel, PA.

Click here for the full obituary.

