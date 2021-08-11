Bucks County Native, Beloved Mom Of 2 Rebecca Clowney Dies Suddenly At Age 35

Bucks County native and beloved mother of two Rebecca Greene Clowney died suddenly following an episode of cardiac arrest on Oct. 24. She was 35.

Born in West Rockhill Township, Clowney grew up in Pennsburg, her obituary says.

Clowney is survived by her parents, Michael and Bonnie (Greisemer) Greene; sisters, Stephanie Greene and Kellie Greene; brothers, Jeffrey Greene and Kevin Greene; Matt Clowney; and her children, Brynn and Brielle Clowney.

More than $3,400 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for Clowney’s final expenses.

“It comes with great sadness and heavy heart to say Rebecca Greene Clowney is suffering from cardiac arrest [and it] looks like she will succumb to this injury,” wrote fundraiser organizer Stephanie Greene.

“I am asking that if anyone can help with money for funeral costs, medical bills and money for her two beautiful daughters. Anything will be gratefully appreciated!”

Clowney’s visitation was held Oct. 29 at Falk Funeral Home on Main Street in Pennsburg.

“I want to thank everyone for the love and support for my sister, and it shows how loved she was and we were all blessed and privileged to have known her,” Greene writes.

“She will be truly missed.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Rebecca Greene Clowney’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.