Bucks County Landscaper, Dad Joshua McLaughlin Dies, 25

Bucks County landscaper Joshua McLaughlin died on Dec. 19, 2020. He was 25 years old.

A Bensalem High School graduate, Josh owned his own landscaping company and was a loving father of two kids, his obituary says.

In his obituary, Joshua was remembered as a warm and caring person who was generous and affectionate to all.

He is survived by his parents Danielle C. (Berhalter) and Kevin McLaughlin; his children Dylan and Jocelyn McLaughlin; brothers Robert Alan McLaughlin and Jacob Lee McLaughlin; along with his nieces, grandparents, friends and countless loved ones.

Visitation is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 8 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.