Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Obituaries

Bucks County Landscaper, Dad Joshua McLaughlin Dies, 25

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Josh McLaughlin
Josh McLaughlin Photo Credit: Josh McLaughlin Facebook

Bucks County landscaper Joshua McLaughlin died on Dec. 19, 2020. He was 25 years old.

A Bensalem High School graduate, Josh owned his own landscaping company and was a loving father of two kids, his obituary says.

In his obituary, Joshua was remembered as a warm and caring person who was generous and affectionate to all.

He is survived by his parents Danielle C. (Berhalter) and Kevin McLaughlin; his children Dylan and Jocelyn McLaughlin; brothers Robert Alan McLaughlin and Jacob Lee McLaughlin; along with his nieces, grandparents, friends and countless loved ones.

Visitation is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 8 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.