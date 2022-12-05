Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice

Bensalem Police Mourn Loss Of Deputy Director To Cancer

Cecilia Levine
Bensalem Deputy Director David Richardson
Bensalem Deputy Director David Richardson Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department

The Bensalem Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputy Director David Richardson died after a battle with pancreatic cancer over the last year, which his department said he fought with unending courage and humility.

Richardson was a police officer in Bensalem Township for the past 24 years. He started as a patrol officer and was a member of the K9 unit for 13 years with his two K9 partners, Czar and Prince. 

He was promoted to sergeant and was the supervisor for the K9 unit, Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigations Division before being promoted to the position of lieutenant.

As a lieutenant, he was the commander of the Criminal Investigations Division and the K9 unit. On Jan. 21, 2022, he obtained a career long goal of becoming the Deputy Director of Public Safety. 

Richardson received a Bachelor's Degree from Lock Haven University, a Master's Degree from Oklahoma University and graduated from Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command. 

"The members of the Bensalem Township Police Department are heartbroken and have Dave’s family in our hearts and prayers," Director William McVey and Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo said in a statement.

"The entire community has lost a leader, an advocate and a friend." 

Dave is survived by his wife Johanna and daughters Ella and Bailey. 

" Dave’s resilience and love for his family, friends and the police department will always be remembered," McVey said. "We vow to continue his fight for justice, support the fight against cancer and watch over his family."

