Obituaries

Beloved Bucks County Mom Dies After Months-Long Cancer Battle

Nicole Acosta
Penny Jo Weigand
Penny Jo Weigand Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

A beloved Philadelphia area mom died after a six-and-a-half-month battle with cancer, her family said. She was 61.

Penny Jo Weigand, of Bristol, died on Friday, April 1, her obituary says. She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in early September 2021, and had been fighting it ever since, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical and funeral expenses.

The page had raised over $500 as of Friday, April 8.

She was remembered in her obituary as someone who loved to take walks, read her Bible, and listen to Joel Olsteen.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Martine and Jacqueline Weigand; grandchildren, Keela Martine and Gage Martine; sister, Nancy Bremme; niece, Amber Bremme; and friend, Harry Slater.

Memorial services were scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service on Otter Street in Bristol.

Click here for the full obituary. Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

