Authorities ID Body Found In Neshaminy State Park As Philly Woman

Lisa Jennings
Lisa Jennings Photo Credit: Lisa Shurine Jennings (Facebook)

The body of a woman discovered Saturday in Neshaminy State Park by a visitor has been identified by authorities, CBS3 reports.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 50-year-old Lisa Jennings, of Philadelphia, the news outlet says.

Jennings, who was found in the Bensalem portion of the park around 10 a.m., died of multiple stabs and slash wounds to the neck, according to the news outlet. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Loved ones have flooded social media with their condolences since the news broke.

"My heart really hurts to see the news of our Sister, Classmate, and Friend, Lisa Shurine Jennings sudden passing away," one Facebook user wrote.

"She was the Jada Pinkett of Roxborough High School."

Another user remembered her as having a smile that could light up any room.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Click here for more from CBS3.

