Bucks
Winning $1.3 Million Match 6 Ticket Sold In Bucks County

Nicole Acosta
Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 306 Easton Road, Warrington, PA
Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 306 Easton Road, Warrington, PA Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Bucks County.

The Match 6 ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing was sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 7-9-15-30-35-43.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. 

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

