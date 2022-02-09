Winning $1.3 Million Match 6 Ticket Sold In Bucks County

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Bucks County.

The Match 6 ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing was sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 7-9-15-30-35-43.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

