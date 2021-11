A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $620,000 was sold in Philadelphia this week.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Tuesday, Nov. 23 drawing was sold at Lucky Stop Grocery & Variety on Elmwood Avenue.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 11-15-23-34-37.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

