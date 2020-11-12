WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Sold In Bucks County

A pair of winning lottery tickets splitting the a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $778,637 were sold in Bucks and York counties.

The tickets from the Dec. 9 drawing are worth $389,318.50 each.

The tickets matched all five balls drawn, 09-14-27-37-43.

The tickets were sold at

GIANT Food Stores, 830 N. U.S. Route 15, Dillsburg, York County

7-Eleven, 932 Street Road, Southampton, Bucks County.

Congratulations to the following Lottery retailers who each receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets that split the jackpot:

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 36,900 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.