WINNER: $3 Million Scratch-Off Sold In Philadelphia

Nicole Acosta
Acme
Acme Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A scratch-off worth $3 million was sold in Philadelphia.

The winning My Three Million scratch-off ticket was sold at ACME on Snyder Avenue, state lottery officials said on Wednesday, May 11.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

My Three Million is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. 

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

