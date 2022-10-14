Wawa May Halt Philly Expansion Due To Crime, Official Says

A beloved Pennsylvania convenience store chain may scrap plans to expand in Philadelphia due to a perceived rise in shoplifting, according to a city official.

At a forum hosted by the Philadelphia Real Estate Alliance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, city Councilmember Mike Driscoll said he'd heard from Wawa management that the company is considering rolling back its future plans for Philly locations, multiple news outlets reported.

Driscoll said he'd spoken with the company after a viral video emerged in September, showing a mob of teens descending on a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood. Philadelphia police said the youths stole from the store and damaged property inside and outside, the Daily Voice has reported.

The councilmember said Wawa is weary of investing in new Philadelphia locations because of security concerns.

For its part, the convenience store chain told the Philadelphia Inquirer that it does not publicly discuss future planning, but added that it will continue to "continue to invest in and support" the city "in many ways."

The company has maintained a presence in greater Philly since 1902, when it existed as a dairy farm in Delaware County, according to its website.

