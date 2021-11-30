Two Winning $50K Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets Sold In Bucks, Cumberland Counties

Two winners will each receive $50,000 after their tickets were randomly selected as part of the Pennsylvania Lottery's weekly raffle drawing.

The winning ticket numbers, 00057427 and 00080262, were randomly drawn from among more than 45,000 New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 16 and 22, state lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The tickets were sold at Sheetz on Ritner Highway in Carlisle (Cumberland County), and Bridge Street Cigar on East Bridge Street in Morrisville (Bucks County).

The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim the prize at a retailer or by mail.

"Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 8," officials said. "It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings."

