This PA Chocolate Chip Cookie Ranks Among Best In America, Website Says

Warm and gooey or thin and crispy. No matter how you like your chocolate chip cookie, there are dozens of recipes to choose from.

The palm-sized one at Nancy B's Bakery in West Homestead was named to Yelp's list of Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in Every State 2022.

"For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, we rounded up the best chocolate chip cookie in every state so you know where to celebrate," Yelp writes.

"Those cookies are massive, gooey, crispy on the outside, and oh so tasty," Rachel D writes on the business's Yelp page, which has five-star reviews.

"I had read that they have peanut butter in the dough which you get a very subtle flavor of it at the end," the reviewer added.

This spot has also been recognized by local outlets as Pittsburgh's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie, its website says.

Nancy B's Bakery is located at 415 W 7th Ave.

