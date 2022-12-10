Teen Kills Grandfather In Philly Home: Report

A Philadelphia teenager fatally shot his grandfather in the heat of an argument, police told 6ABC.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Sharpnack Street at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, where they found the unnamed 58-year-old victim dead with a gunshot wound to his back, the outlet reported.

The teenage grandson was arrested at the scene, and the case remains under investigation, according to the report.

Click here for more from 6ABC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.