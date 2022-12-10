Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Strong Cold Front Will Bring Severe Storms To Region: Here's What's Coming
News

Teen Kills Grandfather In Philly Home: Report

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
1400 block of East Sharpnack Street
1400 block of East Sharpnack Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Philadelphia teenager fatally shot his grandfather in the heat of an argument, police told 6ABC.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Sharpnack Street at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, where they found the unnamed 58-year-old victim dead with a gunshot wound to his back, the outlet reported. 

The teenage grandson was arrested at the scene, and the case remains under investigation, according to the report.  

Click here for more from 6ABC.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.