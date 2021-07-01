Support Surges For Family Of Longtime Bucks County Firefighter Killed In Bristol Hit-Run Crash

Support is surging in a Bucks County community after a longtime Bristol firefighter was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning.

Over $1,600 in funeral funds had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign as of Thursday evening for 53-year-old Daniel Santiago, a 30-year firefighter and life member of Goodwill Hose Company #3 in Bristol Borough.

Santiago was riding his bicycle on the right lane of the southbound side of Bristol Pike just before 1 a.m. when he was struck by a driver, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office and Bristol Township Police Department.

Officers responding to a 911 call of a struck pedestrian found Santiago dead in the right shoulder of the road, in front of the gravel lot at 5521 Bristol Pike, authorities said.

Police noticed Santiago had suffered obvious trauma to his body.

On the adjacent sidewalk, police found a black bicycle, which they say had obviously been struck by a vehicle and had severe damage to the rear tire and wheel assembly.

Unfortunately, the people who made the 911 call did not witness the crash, authorities said.

The involved vehicle likely has front-end damage, authorities said.

"Those who knew Danny knew how much joy he got out of helping others," GoFundMe organizers Jessica Torres and Lisa Santiago wrote.

"Up until his unfortunate passing he served his community proudly. He was loved and will be missed very much by many."

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information to call Bristol Township Police Sgt. C.J. Winik or Officer Pat Kitchenman at 267-812-3053.

Winik can also be reached by email at cwinik142@bristoltpd.org.

Funeral services will take place on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am at the Galzerano Funeral Home on Radcliffe Street in Bristol, his obituary says.

