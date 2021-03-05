Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice
SafeWise Ranks Top 10 Safest Towns In Pennsylvania

Nicole Acosta
SafeWise has released its latest rankings of the safest cities in Pennsylvania.

Towns in Berks, Delaware, Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Lancaster counties were ranked among the top 10 safest.

According to SafeWise, 136 cities met the criteria to be considered for the ranking, using crime statistics and data provided by the FBI. 

Here are the top 10 safest towns in Pennsylvania, according to SafeWise:

  • Luzerne Township (Fayette County)
  • Jackson Township (Luzerne County)
  • Brecknock Township (Berks County)
  • Upper Providence Township (Delaware County)
  • Buckingham Township (Bucks County)
  • Millcreek Township (Lebanon County)
  • East Brandywine Township (Chester County)
  • Lower Salford Township (Montgomery County)
  • Spring Township (Centre County)
  • West Cocalico Township (Lancaster County)

Click here to see the full list of the 50 safest cities in Pennsylvania.

