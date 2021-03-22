Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Report: PA Police Detective Divorces Wife After Being Spotted With Another Man At Capitol Riot

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Heinl and Kenneth Grayson
Jennifer Heinl and Kenneth Grayson Photo Credit: U.S Justice Department

A police detective from the Pittsburgh area filed for divorce from his wife after she was allegedly seen in videos taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots with another man, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Michael Heinl, a 30-year member of the Shaler Police Department, asked his wife, Jennifer Heinl, 55, of Ross, not to travel to D.C. prior to the rally, but she did anyway, the news outlet reports.

The FBI identified her through her association with Kenneth Grayson, of Bridgeville -- the man seen in videos talking to her inside the Rotunda, the outlet reports.

A review of Grayson's Facebook page revealed private messages between the two of them from Nov. 12, 2020, to Jan. 11, 2021, that discussed traveling to D.C and renting cars and hotel rooms, the Post says.

Two days later, when FBI agents interviewed Heinl over the phone about her connection to Grayson, she said that she traveled to D.C on Jan. 5 and came home to Pittsburgh the following day, the outlet reports citing an affidavit. 

Heinl said she stayed in a “Courtyard” hotel and that it was not the same hotel where Grayson stayed, the outlet reports.

She also admitted to driving alone to the "Trump rally" and did not take anyone with her, the Post says.

She said she saw Grayson at a rally on Jan. 6 but denied entering the U.S. Capitol on that day.

Michael Heinl -- a member of the FBI Pittsburgh office’s Violent Crimes Task Force -- informed Chief Sean Frank after the riots that his wife had been there, the outlet says.

Jennifer Heinl is now facing several federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, the Post reports.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan in Pittsburgh released Heinl on a $10,000 bond, the Post says.

She is expected to be arraigned on March 24 in D.C, the Post reports.

Click here for the full story by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

