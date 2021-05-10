Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Philly

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Philadelphia.

The Powerball ticket for the Monday, Oct. 4 drawing was sold at Lukoil on North Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 12-22-54-66-69, and the red Powerball 15 to win $100,000.

Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

