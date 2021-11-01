Philly Detective At Center Of Internal Affairs Investigation For Trump Protest At Capitol

A Philadelphia police detective has been temporarily reassigned based on a tip that she attended last week's raid on Capitol Hill, landing her at the center of an internal affairs investigation, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Social media posts indicate that Detective Jennifer Gugger, who works in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Recruit Background Investigations Unit, had been at the rally, departmental sources told the news outlet.

Gugger had used the name "Jenny Lynn" on a now-defunct Facebook account, which she used to tag friends and post photos showing a small crowd near the Washington Monument.

The tip did not include evidence that Gugger had been inside the Capitol or had participated in the raid, reports say.

Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp confirmed that a detective had been reassigned from that unit pending the outcome of the investigation, but would not confirm the detective’s identity.

“Due to what unfolded at the event, we have opened an Internal Affairs investigation to see precisely what, if any, participation she had in it," he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.