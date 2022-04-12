Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Subway Shooting Has Philly Ties

The person identified by NYPD as a person of interest in the rush hour subway shooting that left more than two dozen people injured in Brooklyn has ties to Philadelphia, 6abc reports.

The U-haul van linked to the incident and used by Frank James was rented in Philadelphia, the outlet says.

Twenty-nine people were injured, 10 of who were shot, in the incident around 8:30 a.m., the outlet said citing NYPD's top officials.

** WARNING: The following video contains disturbing footage **

Authorities were called to the 36th Street station in Sunset Park where the D, N, and R lines pass through, where they found victim after victim. The source of a smoke condition initially reported as an explosive device was also under investigation.

"Several undetonated devices" were found at the scene by arriving firefighters, The Guardian reports.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on James, the NYPD tweeted Tuesday night.

