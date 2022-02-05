Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Pennsylvania Travelers Will Soon Need Real IDs To Fly: TSA

Nicole Acosta
Sample image of a Pennsylvania resident's REAL ID.
Sample image of a Pennsylvania resident's REAL ID. Photo Credit: Transportation Security Administration

For Pennsylvania residents who want to travel by airplane, the one-year countdown for obtaining a REAL ID has begun, officials said.

The Transportation Security Administration extended the REAL ID full enforcement date to May 3, 2023.

Beginning on that date, travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility, officials said.

Individuals who are unable to verify their identity will not be permitted to enter the TSA checkpoint and will not be allowed to fly. 

For more information and details about how to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card in Pennsylvania, visit the PennDOT website.

