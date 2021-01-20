PA Schools To Receive $2.2 Billion In COVID-19 Stimulus Aid

Pennsylvania has allocated $2.2 billion in federal stimulus funds to K-12 school districts and charter schools affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced.

The funds will support food programs, technological improvements, and other education services, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.

“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” Wolf said.

“This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”

The federal relief is provided by the bipartisan Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II) Fund passed by Congress in December.

"Additional, much needed support is on its way to Pennsylvania schools,” said Acting Secretary Noe Ortega. “These funds will provide critical assistance to school communities as they continue to navigate COVID-19.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education plans to administer 100 percent of ESSER II funding through a formula known as federal Title I, Part A which considers the number of low-income students served by school districts and charter schools, officials said.

Each school is expected to receive an amount proportional to the Part A funds received in the 2020 fiscal year under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), officials said.

The PDE is urging schools to prioritize equity and consider how investments can accelerate opportunities for vulnerable students and families, including those living in deep poverty, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.

School districts and charter schools are allowed to use the ESSER funding for a wide range of activities, including food service; professional training; technology purchases; sanitization and cleaning supplies; summer and after-school programs; and mental health support services, officials said.

Although the new funding will be beneficial for school reopening efforts, Ortega noted that additional federal funding is needed to address the crises of the past year.

“We are thankful for the bipartisan effort to support school communities during this time, but PDE will be advocating for additional action from Congress in the days, weeks, and months ahead and I encourage educators to join us in raising their voices,” said Ortega.

School districts and charter schools can apply on the PDE’s website.

The funds must be used by September 2023.

