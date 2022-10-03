Nine Pennsylvania Residents Named To Forbes List Of Richest In America

Nine Pennsylvania residents were named to the 2022 Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America.

The nation's wealthiest citizens are worth $4 trillion — $500 billion less than last year, Forbes said.

The minimum net worth required to make the list also fell for the first time since the Great Recession, by $200 million, to $2.7 billion.

The wealthiest man in the country is Elon Musk, who is worth $251 billion, and the second wealthiest is Jeff Bezos, who is worth $151 billion.

Fortunes were calculated on Sept. 2 using stock prices and exchange rates.

The Pennsylvanians who made the list are:

23. Jeff Yass, 66, is a co-founder of the Philadelphia-based Susquehanna International Group, one of Wall Street's largest and most successful trading firms. Net worth: $30 billion.

is a co-founder of the Philadelphia-based Susquehanna International Group, one of Wall Street's largest and most successful trading firms. Net worth: $30 billion.

62. Michael Rubin, 50, is the founder and CEO of online sports merchandising retailer Fanatics and former owner of Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Net worth: $10.2 billion

69. Victoria Mars, 65, and her three sisters are the heirs to Mars, Incorporated, the family's massive candy, and pet food company. Net worth: $9.3 billion

104. Arthur Dantchik, 64, is a co-founder of Susquehanna International Group. Net worth: $7.5 billion

241. Jeffrey Lurie, 71, owner of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team. Net worth: $4.4 billion

271. Thomas Hagen, 86, longtime chairman of Erie Indemnity insurance company. Net worth: $4 billion

285. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, 72, is the largest shareholder of the Campbell Soup Company. Net worth: $3.9 billion

327. John Middleton, 67, sold his family's celebrated tobacco business to Altria, in 2007 for $2.9 billion in cash. Net worth: $3.4 billion

369. Thomas Tull, 52, is a movie investor and founder of the production company Legendary Entertainment. Net worth: $2.9 billion

For the full list curated by Forbes, click here.

