Nine Pennsylvania Residents Named To Forbes List Of Richest In America

Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Eagles

Nine Pennsylvania residents were named to the 2022 Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America.

The nation's wealthiest citizens are worth $4 trillion — $500 billion less than last year, Forbes said.

The minimum net worth required to make the list also fell for the first time since the Great Recession, by $200 million, to $2.7 billion.

The wealthiest man in the country is Elon Musk, who is worth $251 billion, and the second wealthiest is Jeff Bezos, who is worth $151 billion.

Fortunes were calculated on Sept. 2 using stock prices and exchange rates.

The Pennsylvanians who made the list are:

  • 23. Jeff Yass, 66, is a co-founder of the Philadelphia-based Susquehanna International Group, one of Wall Street's largest and most successful trading firms. 
  • Net worth: $30 billion.
  • 62. Michael Rubin, 50, is the founder and CEO of online sports merchandising retailer Fanatics and former owner of Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Net worth: $10.2 billion
  • 69. Victoria Mars, 65, and her three sisters are the heirs to Mars, Incorporated, the family's massive candy, and pet food company. Net worth: $9.3 billion
  • 104. Arthur Dantchik, 64, is a co-founder of Susquehanna International Group. Net worth: $7.5 billion
  • 241. Jeffrey Lurie, 71, owner of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team. Net worth: $4.4 billion
  • 271. Thomas Hagen, 86, longtime chairman of Erie Indemnity insurance company. Net worth: $4 billion
  • 285. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, 72, is the largest shareholder of the Campbell Soup Company. Net worth: $3.9 billion
  • 327. John Middleton, 67, sold his family's celebrated tobacco business to  Altria, in 2007 for $2.9 billion in cash. Net worth: $3.4 billion
  • 369. Thomas Tull, 52, is a movie investor and founder of the production company Legendary Entertainment. Net worth: $2.9 billion

For the full list curated by Forbes, click here.

