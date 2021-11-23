MURDER SUICIDE: Dad Wanted In Temple Student's Killing Found Dead: Prosecutor

A 57-year-old man who had been wanted since Monday morning in the killing of his daughter -- a Temple University student -- and wife's attempted murder was found dead on Tuesday, authorities announced.

Gregory Kelemen's body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area adjacent to the 300 block of Preston Avenue in Voorhees, around 11:30 a.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

Kelemen had been sought by the US Marshals Service and local authorities for the killing of 22-year-old Katherine Kelemen, and the attempted murder of Sheri Kelemen, Mayer said alongside Voorhees Township Police Chief Louis Bordi.

Both victims were found by Voorhees Township Police inside of a home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road on Monday morning after receiving a 911 call from the home, they said.

An affidavit obtained by NJ Advance Media says Sheri Kelemen woke up to her husband beating her with a bat he kept under his bed saying "I can't take it anymore," but was able to crawl away and call 911 around 6:50 a.m.

Gregory Kelemen had already done the same to his daughter, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 8:17 a.m., the outlet said.

Gregory then called his employer around 10 a.m. saying he'd be late, but he never showed up for work, according to NJ Advance Media.

Both Sheri and Katherine suffered injuries associated with blunt force trauma, authorities said. Sheri Kelemen was listed as critical but stable, according to the hospital where she is being treated.

