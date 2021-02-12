Contact Us
News

Multiple Covid Cases At Philly High School Force Students To Quarantine

Nicole Acosta
Northeast High School
Northeast High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Due to an increase in COVID cases, students at a Philadelphia high school are being quarantined for the remainder of the week, officials said.

"Due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 in the 11th grade, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) has determined that 11th-grade classrooms will temporarily close from December 2 to December 6 to allow for contact tracing," Northeast High School principal Omar Crowder said in a letter released Thursday.

The students will move to virtual learning until Monday, Dec. 6, officials said.

"Please know that the entire school will be deep cleaned and disinfected before it is reopened for students and staff," Crowder added.

Click here to read the full letter.

