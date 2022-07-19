Man Who Died In Fall During The Weeknd Concert In Philly Identified

A 32-year-old man who died after accidentally falling during The Weeknd's concert Thursday, July 14 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field was being remembered by those who knew him as someone who had a "lust for life." 6abc reports.

Hugo Sanchez was sitting on an escalator rail when he lost his balance and fell approximately 40 feet just before 11 p.m., near the end of the show, Philadelphia police said.

Sanchez was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, police said.

"RIP Hugo Sanchez you were such a wonderful person," Greg Molittieri wrote on Facebook. "Always had the biggest smile and biggest hugs to give."

A Philadelphia resident, Sanchez worked as a paralegal at The Rothenberg Law Firm and attended both Temple and Messiah Universities, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Memorial services have yet to be announced.

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd had made no mention of the incident on social media as of Tuesday, July 19.

