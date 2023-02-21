Kevin Neary Dies 12 Years After Violent Philadelphia Robbery

Kevin Neary, a well-known Philadelphian whose recovery from a life-altering attack inspired his community, died Monday, Feb. 20, his loved ones announced on his website.

Kevin was a young man in his 20s when he was shot in an armed robbery in the Northern Liberties in November 2011, according to his online bio.

The bullet punctured his spinal cord at the C5 level and percussed up to affect the C1 level, leaving Kevin "largely paralyzed" from the neck down. But his indomitable spirit and the embrace of his neighbors carried him through, loved ones wrote in his obituary.

"We know that you all share our heartbreak at this news," said an update on Kevin's long-running blog, which has detailed his rehabilitation since 2011. "Beyond being a wonderful son and brother, Kevin has been a vibrant, caring, selfless, and positive presence in all of our lives."

At "Friends of Kevin Neary," the Facebook page where well-wishers have cheered Kevin on for years, users paid tribute to the late Philadelphian.

"Every last word of praise for the person Kevin was, is not grandeur," one user wrote. "He truly was a person who put others before himself at every turn. He made people better. He made me better. I will never forget the impression he left on me."

"So sorry to hear this," said another. "Although I never met Kevin, I followed his story all of these years. May he rest in peace."

Loved ones say they are planning more opportunities to remember and celebrate Kevin, but that contributions can be made to the Silesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware. A viewing and accompanying memorial service are slated for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, with details available at KevinNeary.com.

