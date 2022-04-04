Five Things You Probably Didn't Know About Pennsylvania Grammy Winner Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan took home some big wins at the 2022 Grammys, her first since breaking into the music industry over a decade ago.

The acclaimed 34-year-old singer won the Grammy for best R&B album for her 2021 project "Heaux Tales" and R&B performance for "Pick Up Your Feelings," in a tie with Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open."

[Heaux Tales ended up being] "a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited," the Philadelphia native said in her acceptance speech Sunday night.

Here are something interesting things you may not know about Jazmine Sullivan.

She has lost 12 Grammy awards in her career . She was first nominated for Best New Artist and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "Fearless" in 2009.

She was first nominated for Best New Artist and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "Fearless" in 2009. She graduated from the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts in 2005.

Her mom is a former backup singer for Philadelphia International Records and her dad was a curator for the city's historic Strawberry Mansion.

Missy Elliott, Christina Milian, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Evans, Monica, Tamia, and Frank Ocean are among her many A-list collaborators.

She sang the national anthem alongside Eric Church at the 2021 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.