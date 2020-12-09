COVID-19: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Has Coronavirus

Just as his state is encountering record daily spikes in positive COVID-19 cases, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he has contracted coronavirus.

Wolf said he is in isolation at his home.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Wolf said: “During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well."

Wolf said he is following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Wolf said his wife, Frances, has been tested "and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me."

During a news briefing on Monday, as reported here, Wolf warned Pennsylvanians to be careful, saying the state's health-care system was maxing out dealing with a steadily rising COVID-19 caseload.

During the past week, Pennsylvania has suffered the third most COVID-19 related deaths (nearly 1,000) -- and fourth highest number of positive cases (65,000) -- among all states, according to the CDC. (See charts)

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic," Wolf's statement said.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe," the governor's statement said.

